Sarasota shooting leaves 1 dead, prompting homicide investigation

Posted at 5:58 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 05:58:35-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating a homicide in Sarasota after one person died from a Thursday night shooting.

The Sarasota Police Department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. near 31st Street and Osprey Avenue. The victim who was injured passed away from their injuries around 12:30 a.m. the next day.

Police said this is an isolated incident and they do not believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information should call Sarasota PD's non-emergency line at 941-316-1199. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

