1 found, 1 still missing in disappearance of Bradenton teen girls

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials said they have located one of the teenage girls who went missing in Bradenton last week.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said 14-year-old Marlen Daniela Cordona-Barahona was found safe on April 2.
On March 27, the FDLE first issued a missing child alert for 14-year-old Surianneylis Perez-Sanchez. Then, a day later, officials issued another alert for Cordona-Barahona, who they believed was accompanying Perez-Sanchez.
Both girls were last seen near the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Ave in Bradenton. While Cordona-Barahona has since been found, Perez-Sanchez is still missing.
Officials described Perez-Sanchez as 5 feet 3 inches tall, with red hair and brown eyes. She has a piercing in her tongue and abdomen. They added that she may have been near Pensacola, Florida, traveling to Texas.
FDLE said Perez-Sanchez primarily speaks Spanish. Due to an ongoing investigation, she is considered endangered.
If you have any information about Perez-Sanchez, contact Bradenton Police at 941-932-9301 or 911.
