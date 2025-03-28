Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from Bradenton

missing teen.png
FDLE
missing teen.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl from Bradenton.

The FDLE said Surianneylis Perez-Sanchez was last seen near the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Ave in Bradenton.

Perez-Sanchez is 5 feet 3 inches tall, with red hair and brown eyes. Officials said she has a piercing in her tongue and abdomen.

FDLE said she may be in the company of Marlen Daniela Cordona-Barahona and they may be traveling to Texas.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Perez-Sanchez, contact Bradenton Police at 941-932-9301.

After a spike in local cases, veterinarian Dr. Melanie Bizzarro is warning pet owners about a bacterial infection called leptospirosis.

Veterinarian warns dog owners about leptospirosis after cases reported in Hillsborough and Pinellas

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.