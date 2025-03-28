Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl from Bradenton.

The FDLE said Surianneylis Perez-Sanchez was last seen near the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Ave in Bradenton.

Perez-Sanchez is 5 feet 3 inches tall, with red hair and brown eyes. Officials said she has a piercing in her tongue and abdomen.

FDLE said she may be in the company of Marlen Daniela Cordona-Barahona and they may be traveling to Texas.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Perez-Sanchez, contact Bradenton Police at 941-932-9301.