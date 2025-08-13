Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Significant law enforcement presence in Venice, sheriff says

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said there is a significant law enforcement presence near the 200 block of Golf Club Lane.

Deputies said there is no threat to the public, but ask residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.

