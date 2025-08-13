Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Mother in custody, child safe after mother fled from deputies: MCSO

Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)
WFTS
Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)
Posted

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said detectives have arrested a 27-year-old woman who fled after a theft investigation at a Bradenton Walmart.

Deputies said Courtney Faith Stanley was at 6225 State Road 64 East on Aug. 5 during the investigation. Her 2-year-old daughter, Amara, was “unrestrained in the vehicle” as Stanley sped away, hitting a deputy.

Authorities said that due to her actions, the child was believed to be in danger.

MCSO said detectives learned Stanley was in Illinois before she returned to Florida and was apprehended in Hillsborough County Tuesday night.

The child was not harmed and is being transitioned to DCF custody.

Stanley is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery on a LEO, child abuse without bodily harm, and petit theft.

