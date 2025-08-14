Officials confirm body found in retention pond as 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The medical examiner’s office has positively identified the decomposed body recovered from a retention pond on Aug. 8 as 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier.

The District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity through dental records, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Officials said additional forensic testing was required due to the condition of his body.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending toxicology results, which are expected to take several weeks, according to MCSO.

Officials added detectives are currently pursuing multiple leads about the circumstances surrounding Pelletier’s death.

At this time, there are still no signs of foul play.

Pelletier's family recently spoke out about him.

The investigation is ongoing.