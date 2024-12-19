Watch Now
Winter Haven Police searching for Jeep Gladiator driver in hit-and-run crash

Jeep Gladiator involved in hit-and-run in Winter Haven on 12/5/24
Winter Haven Police asked for the public's help to identify a hit-and-run driver who slammed into a parked vehicle earlier this month.

According to police, at around 10:45 p.m. on December 5, a dark-colored, late-model Jeep Gladiator with large wheels, what appeared to be a lifted suspension, and changing-color neon lights hit a sedan parked along the street.

The crash heavily damaged the sedan, and it could not be driven. The sedan's owner is a young mother who has no transportation for her and her children after the hit-and-run.

Police ask anyone with information to call Winter Haven Police or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-TIPS (8477).

