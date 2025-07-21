Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

VIDEO: 2 dogs rescued from abusive owner ready to be adopted: Polk County deputies

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced today two dogs rescued from animal abuse are now ready to be fostered.
VIDEO: 2 dogs rescued from abusive owner ready to be adopted: Polk County deputies
Polk County rescued dogs
Posted
  • The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced two dogs rescued from animal abuse are now ready to be fostered.
  • PCSO said the two dogs, Stella and Bella, were rescued back in May after their owner was arrested for animal cruelty and abuse.

WATCH: VIDEO: 2 dogs rescued from abusive owner ready to be adopted

VIDEO: 2 dogs rescued from abusive owner ready to be adopted: Polk County deputies

  • Florida Giant Dog Rescue is an organization that rescues and finds homes for big dogs.
  • Even though Bella is not a "big" dog, the organization has agreed to keep both dogs together and send them to the same home.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Irena Green, who spent seven days in the Hillsborough County Jail over what started out as HOA violations involving her lawn, is now facing foreclosure. But she's not the only homeowner.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.