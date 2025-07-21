- The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced two dogs rescued from animal abuse are now ready to be fostered.
- PCSO said the two dogs, Stella and Bella, were rescued back in May after their owner was arrested for animal cruelty and abuse.
VIDEO: 2 dogs rescued from abusive owner ready to be adopted: Polk County deputies
- Florida Giant Dog Rescue is an organization that rescues and finds homes for big dogs.
- Even though Bella is not a "big" dog, the organization has agreed to keep both dogs together and send them to the same home.
