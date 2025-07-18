1 dead after crash between dump truck and car near I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after an early morning crash near I-4 in Polk County on Friday.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to County Road 557 and Polk County Road around 5:45 a.m.
They reported that a small car and a dump truck collided, resulting in a fire breaking out.
One person died in the crash. Deputies said they will send an update once the road is clear.
Hillsborough County crews work six days a week to improve stormwater drainage
The ongoing restoration work is part of a larger effort by Hillsborough County Public Works aimed at mitigating flooding risks throughout the area. Officials are hopeful that these improvements will provide a sense of safety during this hurricane season.