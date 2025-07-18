1 dead after crash between dump truck and car near I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after an early morning crash near I-4 in Polk County on Friday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to County Road 557 and Polk County Road around 5:45 a.m.

They reported that a small car and a dump truck collided, resulting in a fire breaking out.

One person died in the crash. Deputies said they will send an update once the road is clear.