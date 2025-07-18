Traffic stop involving pastor prompts Bartow police reform, body cameras

BARTOW, Fla. — The Bartow Police Department is pledging to make changes after officers pulled over a local pastor and a K-9 unit searched his car.

Pastor Don’Tavius Sanders said in the early morning hours of June 29, as he was driving home from the airport, he was pulled over by Bartow police officers but wasn’t initially told why.

“I’m trying to figure out, am I a suspect for something. Do I have a doppelganger out there that’s done something?” Sanders said.

Sanders later learned that officers stopped him over a broken tag light. He said officers asked if they could search his vehicle, which he declined. A K-9 unit was then called, and his vehicle was eventually searched.

“They had all my doors open, my trunk open, my hood open. Looking through tires. They’re vehemently searching for something,” he said.

There were no drugs found, no arrests and no ticket issued. Sanders believes he was stopped because of his race and appearance.

“I’m not a drug dealer, I'm a pastor. I'm a hope dealer, that’s what I am,” Sanders said.

Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker has since apologized to Sanders and proposed reforms, including updating K-9 unit policy, a citizen oversight committee and body cameras.

Thursday, during a Bartow City Commission budget workshop, Walker requested 50 body cameras that would cost about $2 million.

“It gives you a better idea of what occurred; the interactions that occurred. It captures all of that, so that will help. It actually reduces complaints,” said Walker.

Bartow leaders are reviewing how body cameras will be funded because they are not currently in the city budget. Sanders wants to see more done to improve police and community relations.

“For you to look at someone and judge them based off of stereotypes you’ve heard, that’s not policy. That's a personal issue; that’s a heart issue. And if that’s not addressed, you can change all the policy you want in the world, and nothing is going to change,” Sanders said.