Davenport crash kills motorcyclist, passenger critically injured: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger critically injured in a Davenport crash early Saturday morning involving a truck.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Traffic Homicide Unit was investigating the wreck that occurred at 2:45 a.m. at U.S. Highway 27 and Interstate.

According to a PSCO report, an adult male was driving a blue Suzuki motorcycle with an adult female passenger when they exited westbound I-4 onto southbound U.S. 27.

Evidence showed that the motorcycle was accelerating at high speeds through traffic, the report stated.

The second vehicle, a White Toyota Tundra, was leaving a motel on the south side of I-4 and failed to make a complete stop before pulling onto southbound U.S. 27, causing the crash, PSCO officials said.

Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were both flown to local hospitals.

The motorcycle driver died.

The passenger is in critical condition.

Neither adult on the motorcycle were wearing helmets, officials said.

The driver of the truck was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.