Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

2 people taken to hospital, multiple dogs killed in Lake Wales house fire: PCCD

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Communications Division said two people were taken to the hospital and multiple dogs died in a house fire in Lake Wales on Friday evening.

The county reports fire rescue crews responded to the fire at 237 Shady Oak Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on July 18.

Two people were taken to the hospital and three adult dogs and seven puppies died in the fire, per the county's report.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Irena Green, who spent seven days in the Hillsborough County Jail over what started out as HOA violations involving her lawn, is now facing foreclosure. But she's not the only homeowner.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.