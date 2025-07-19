2 people taken to hospital, multiple dogs killed in Lake Wales house fire: PCCD

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Communications Division said two people were taken to the hospital and multiple dogs died in a house fire in Lake Wales on Friday evening.

The county reports fire rescue crews responded to the fire at 237 Shady Oak Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on July 18.

Two people were taken to the hospital and three adult dogs and seven puppies died in the fire, per the county's report.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office.