Victim of Haines City shooting described as mom of toddler who loved people

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The mom of a two-year-old boy. An employee at Longhorn Steakhouse and a family-owned FedEx store in Haines City. A bright soul who was always happy and loved people.

All are ways to describe Asiya Roberts-Husband, 33, and Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck wants the community to know her name and see her face. Friday afternoon, the department released multiple pictures of the 33-year-old.

“By showing Asiya’s face to the world, and say, ‘This is who we lost. This is the person that has been taken from us, our community’s been robbed of,’ you know, somebody can relate and go, ‘Oh my gosh, I knew her,’” he said.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, Roberts-Husband was killed in a drive-by shooting that also injured her friend.

According to police, they were in a van that was targeted as it turned onto Ave. K off of Dr. MLK Jr. Way. The unknown shooter fired multiple rounds from a dark-colored four-door sedan.

“We just want to keep this story fresh in everybody’s mind,” Chief Goreck said.

One week later, Chief Goreck’s department has yet to make an arrest, but that’s not because of a lack of effort. According to Goreck, his department has been working the case almost nonstop.

“Every day, every hour, we’re getting closer. Every time we get information. Every time we process evidence from the scene. Every time a lab result comes back. Every time we execute a search warrant in this case, we’re getting more information,” he said.

But he still needs tips and key information to connect the dots and help him find the person responsible for this.

“We want it, we need it, and Asiya deserves it,” he said.

Only then will Asiya and her friend get the justice they deserve.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Anonymity is guaranteed through Heartland Crime Stoppers. Heartland Crime Stoppers can be contacted by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), through their website at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com, or on their free P3tips app compatible with any smartphone or tablet.