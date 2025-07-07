Local disaster relief organizations deploy to Texas to assist in areas hit by floods

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Relief organizations across the Tampa Bay Area are preparing to go to the hardest-hit areas of Central Texas to deliver life-saving aid and supplies to those affected by floods.

A Tampa nonprofit, Project DYNAMO, has deployed a rescue team to Texas in response to deadly flash floods that have claimed at least 94 lives and left dozens missing, including children from a summer camp.

Arriving within hours of the storm, volunteers which consist of U.S. Military veterans, are supporting local authorities by conducting high-risk search and rescue operations in rural communities, where access has been cut off and traditional resources are overwhelmed.

Project DYNAMO operations director and chief planning officer Mike Dinesman said their expertise includes advanced land navigation and small-unit movement through difficult terrain.

“I have two horseback teams, so we’ve offered that because horses can get places where a lot of people can't get to like on a motorcycle, or side-by-side ATV, truck or even a boat. A horse can cross a river, and it can go up the side of a mountain pretty well,” Dinesman said.

Winter Haven-based non-profit Christian Disaster Response International has personnel headed to Texas to assist after the emergency phase and during recovery.

“We already have volunteers en route, from the western section of our disaster program. They should be arriving within the next few days. They will do casework management and needs assessment,” said Dr. Ron Patterson, Executive Director of Christian Disaster Response.

The nonprofit is looking for more volunteers . The organization provides training, so volunteers become certified and are able to respond.

Project DYNAMO has rescued more than 7,000 people worldwide, including from war zones, hurricanes and other disaster areas. The nonprofit relies entirely on private donations.

