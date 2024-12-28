One woman killed, second injured in Haines City shooting, police officials say

HAINES CITY, Fla. — One woman was killed, and a second was injured in a Haines City shooting on Friday, authorities said.

The Haines City Police Department is now asking for the public’s help for any information related to the crime.

According to Haines City police officials, a 33-year-old black female was shot and killed.

The second victim, a 41-year-old black woman, was in stable condition and is expected to recover from her injuries.

According to the investigation, it appeared the two victims were traveling together in a vehicle when they were shot from behind.

Police officials believe the vehicle they were driving was intentionally targeted.

There is no suspect in custody, but Haines City police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no immediate threat to the public.

“Our hearts are with family of the victims during this difficult time. We are committed to identifying those who are involved and ensuring justice is served for their loved ones,” said Police Chief Greg Goreck. “In moments like these, it is vital we come together as a community, offering support and standing united against senseless acts of violence. We encourage any members of our community who may have any information to come forward and assist in the investigation, as every detail can make a difference in bringing justice to the family.”

Detectives are still requesting anyone with information regarding the incident contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477) or the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.

Heartland Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest.