United Methodists consider changes since the approval of LGBTQ pastors

LAKELAND, Fla. — The direction of the United Methodist Church is being discussed at its annual conference in Lakeland this week.

“Regionalization” is a big topic this year as the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church meets for the first time since the approval of LGBTQ+ pastors and same sex marriage.

Rev. Dr. Pamela Bowden joined the United Methodist Church 20 years ago. She said its inclusivity is what drew her to the denomination.

“There were churches that did not allow women in the pulpit, and I was very struck by that, and very hurt by that in some other churches. Then I was introduced to the United Methodist Church,” Bowden said.

Future of United Methodist church

The newly ordained Reverend is attending the Annual Conference 2025 of the United Methodist Church. There is an excitement this year that she has not felt before.

“A sense of joy that I have not seen that, that people are just feeling very happy and excited. I’m not sure if it had to do with the vote from a couple years ago, but I can see that there is definitely a change in people's attitude,” Bowden said.

She is referring to the 2024 vote to allow the ordination of LGBTQ pastors and the performance of same-sex weddings in United Methodist Churches.

The convention is the first major meeting in Florida since 250 United Methodist Churches in the state chose to leave the denomination because of LGBTQ participation. Some church members say they have seen more parishioners feeling free to be open about who they are.

“People I know who are LGBTQ, and when some of those are your really good friends and family, you get quite passionate about not wanting to have them excluded from any part of church life,” said Nancy Metz.

This year delegates will vote on a key proposal which involves creating worldwide regional conferences, that will allow each region to adapt practices that match local cultures, particularly regarding LGBTQ+ participation.

“We have a lot of different people in the United Methodist Church and the beauty of this new legislation is that it’s going to allow us to further express all that we hold in common and yet differences. Differences between United Methodists in Africa, those in Europe, those in Asia and those in the United States. But what I really love is it’s a story of unity,” said Bishop Tom Berlin of the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church.