Speed detection cameras will be installed near 9 Lakeland schools

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland is the latest city in Polk County to install cameras to stop drivers from speeding in school zones.

Father of four Matt Calzon said almost every day, he sees drivers speeding in the school zone when he’s picking his kids up from their elementary school.

“People are just inconsiderate. There are signs all over. The signs don't do it, people just do not care about others sometimes,” said Calzon.

During the 2023 to 2024 school year, 25 Polk County Public Schools students were hit by a vehicle. Thirteen were killed, many while they were walking to school.

It’s a scary reality for Calzon and his 8-year-old daughter Sienna.

“That’s astounding. I think it shouldn’t happen. It's something that should not happen,” said Calzon. “People shouldn’t ignore; they should listen to the signs. They should be careful,” Sienna added.

Drivers in Lakeland will soon see cameras go up near school zones. City commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve the installation of speed-detection cameras outside nine schools.

A study conducted by the city last May found 3,000 instances per day in which drivers sped through school zones.

Cameras will be installed in the school zones with the greatest number of offending drivers in the study. Those schools are Crystal Lake Elementary/Middle School, Lincoln Avenue Academy, Philip O'Brien Academy, Southwest Middle, North Lakeland Elementary, Lakeland High School, Lakeland Highlands Middle and Sleepy Hill Elementary.

"The biggest reason for doing this is behavior change. There have been studies of other locations where these cameras have been installed and there has been, and they’ve seen behavior changes and a reduction in speeding,” said Tess Schwartz, City of Lakeland traffic operations manager.

School zones are a top priority in the city's Vision Zero Action Plan,which aims for zero deadly crashes in Lakeland by 2040.

"The county has a Vision Zero program and the city also does. We're hoping to reduce the number of fatalities in the city and the heartache that these families experience after losing a loved one,” Schwartz said.

Cameras will be in place by October 1. Vehicles clocked 11 mph above the speed limit will receive a $100 citation. There will be a 30-day education period before tickets are issued.