Second accused swan thief surrenders in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. — A second man accused of stealing black swans from a Polk County neighborhood has surrendered to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Jordan Montoya, 27, surrendered around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Deputies said on Feb. 12, Montoya, along with 29-year-old Alfredo Casanova, stole two black swans and their eggs from Highland Village Mobile Home Park in Lakeland. The suspects were caught taking the swans with two large fishing nets on security footage around 5 a.m.

PCSO identified the suspects as Casanova and Montoya and issued arrest warrants for felony burglary and grand theft for stealing the swans. Casanova turned himself in a day later.

Deputies recovered the swans and eggs, and they were returned to their home on Feb. 17.

Both men were charged with burglary of a structure (with an enhancement for crossing county lines) and grand theft.