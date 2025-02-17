Deputies found black swans believed to be stolen from pond in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla — Deputies believe they have recovered stolen black swans and eggs that were taken from Highland Village Mobile Home Park Wednesday night in Lakeland.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, two suspects were captured on security video when they took the two black swans and four of their eggs.

The video shows the two men walking to a pond in the mobile home park with two large fishing nets and taking the swans.

Swan theft video

On Monday, PCSO said they believed they had found the stolen swans and eggs and said they would release more information on the recovery as soon as they had it available.