Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Deputies found black swans believed to be stolen from pond in Lakeland

Swan theft at Polk County mobile home park
Stolen swans Lakeland
Posted

LAKELAND, Fla — Deputies believe they have recovered stolen black swans and eggs that were taken from Highland Village Mobile Home Park Wednesday night in Lakeland.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, two suspects were captured on security video when they took the two black swans and four of their eggs.

The video shows the two men walking to a pond in the mobile home park with two large fishing nets and taking the swans.

Swan theft video

On Monday, PCSO said they believed they had found the stolen swans and eggs and said they would release more information on the recovery as soon as they had it available.


"NONE OF IT MAKES ANY SENSE"
The I-Team has been trying to make sense of high water bills that didn’t add up after Noreen McClure reached out asking for help with a water bill that had grown to more than $10,000 in a home that no one is living in.

Woman living in nursing home told she owes over $10K on water bill in vacant home with no leaks

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.