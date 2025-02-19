One suspect turns himself in but search continues for second suspect wanted for swan theft: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla — A Florida man turned himself into the Polk County Jail for stealing two swans from a pond in Lakeland as deputies continue to look for a second suspect.

On Monday, deputies recovered two stolen black swans and four eggs that were taken from a pond at the Highland Village Mobile Home Park in Lakeland on Feb. 13.

The video shows the two men walking to a pond in the mobile home park with two large fishing nets and taking the swans.

Swan theft video

PCSO said Monday (Feb 17) that they identified the suspects as Alfredo Casanova, 29, of Homestead, and Jordan Montoya, 27, of Homestead. They both had been issued arrest warrants for felony burglary and grand theft for stealing the swans.

PCSO announced Alfredo Casanova, 29, turned himself into the Polk County Jail around 1:30 a.m. on Feb 18, but the search continues for Montoya.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to contact Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).