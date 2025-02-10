Possible gunshots, bicyclist hit by car, and car drove into church in minutes in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City Police were busy Sunday afternoon when they received three calls in minutes reporting shots fired, a bicyclist getting hit by a car, and a car running into a church.

According to Haines City Police, the call reporting possible gunshots came in at 2:30 p.m. near Avenue I and 12th Street North. Police said there were no reports of injuries or property damage related to the shooting.

At the same time, officers were called to the bicyclist getting hit by a car. The adult bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While both of those incidents were happening, a black Chrysler 200 lost control and crashed into Beulah Baptist Church on 12th Street North. Haines City Police said the people in the Chrysler 200 ran from the scene after the crash.

Police did say that detectives located the occupants of a second vehicle that may have been involved in the multiple incidents and were interviewing them. They are investigating whether all three calls were related.