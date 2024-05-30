New details after charges dropped in controversial Lakeland arrest

BARTOW, Fla — Charges have been dropped against Antwan Glover, according to court records. Glover was facing three counts of battery on a first responder and a charge of resisting arrest during a controversial 2022 traffic stop in Lakeland.

He has repeatedly disputed his charges.

At a press conference in January 2023, Glover told journalists he was in fear for his life during the arrest.

"What is going on here? Why am I on the ground? Why am I getting punched? What is going on?" he said.

Over the next year, ABC Action News worked to get their hands on the FDLE report used to clear the officers who arrested Glover.

It was released to us in February of 2024.

That report claimed Glover only stopped fighting after being tased. But it also questioned whether or not the taser was used properly.

It also revealed that the officer seen hitting Glover, Dillon Cornn, was investigated for use of force in the past.

At a court date later in the month, the state attorney's office offered Glover a plea deal.

But outside of the courthouse, surrounded by protestors, his mother Pamela Glover made it clear that a plea deal was off the table.

"No, no charges. Dropped. And I want every officer that was involved either charged or fired. And we not stopping," she said.

To learn more about this change ABC Action News contacted the state attorney's office and we got this statement:

"One or more of the officers involved in the Glover case have subsequently been involved in an unrelated incident that is subject to an ongoing investigation. During the pendency of that investigation, the state attorney's office will not be calling those officers as witnesses."

For the last two weeks—we have followed up with the state attorney's office for clarity on that statement and haven't heard back.

In the meantime, we also emailed the Lakeland Police Department for more details.

A spokesperson has released the following statement: