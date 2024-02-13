Man at center of viral Lakeland arrest says he doesn't want plea deal

BARTOW, Fla — Tuesday in a Polk county courtroom a plea deal was laid out in the state attorney's case against Antwan Glover.

"The state's offer was for a misdemeanor resisting without violence, credit time served, court costs and fines," said 10th Judicial Circuit Assistant State Attorney, Katherine Artman.

In court, Artman went on to let Glover's new attorney know that the offer may soon come with a deadline.

Glover is facing three counts of battery on a first responder and a charge of resisting arrest during a controversial 2022 traffic stop.

He has repeatedly disputed his charges.

He said in January of 2023, "What is going on here? Why am I on the ground? Why am I getting punched? What is going on?"

Just outside of court Tuesday, Glover's family and protesters made it clear that a plea deal was off the table.

"No, no charges. Dropped. And I want every officer that was involved either charged or fired. And we not stopping," said Glover's mom, Pamela Glover.

An FDLE investigation used to clear the officers involved in that arrest was released to ABC Action News in early February.

Related:



That report claims Glover only stopped fighting after being tased.

But it also questions whether or not the taser was used properly.

And it reveals that the officer seen hitting Glover, Dillon Cornn, has been investigated for use of force in the past.

As Glover's case moves towards trial those close to him say the report not only raises more questions—but it also points to a need for greater police accountability.

"It's amazing that when you start speaking out against things like this people feel like you're against police. No, we're not against police, we're against crooked police," said Dr. Clayton Cowart with the Poor and Minority Justice Association.

Glover's next court date is on April 2.