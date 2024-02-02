Longawaited FDLE report sheds new light on controversial Lakeland arrest

LAKELAND, Fla — Between January and June of 2023, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) worked to determine if a controversial arrest by Lakeland Police was conducted properly.

This all started after a December 2022 traffic stop for a seat belt violation led a man named Antwan Glover to be tased and taken into custody by Lakeland PD.

He was initially charged with resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

It's an incident that Glover said in a recent Instagram post is still taking a toll more than a year later

"It really did something to me mentally," he said.

A newly released report is shedding light on the investigation that has ultimately cleared the arresting officers—Jason McCain, Anton Jefferson, and Dillon Cornn.

Since his arrest, Glover has disputed police reports that he had marijuana on him illegally and that he resisted arrest.

"I'm telling you I have my medical marijuana license, sir. What is going on here? Why am I on the ground? Why am I getting punched? What is going on? I have my license, both of them. Why am I getting abused?" he said at a January 2023 press conference.

According to the FDLE report, investigators noted that according to cellphone video taken at the scene, it appeared that Glover was "not fighting back" except while under the "influence of the taser."

The report also shows that investigators later confirmed Glover did have an active medical marijuana license at the time.

Prosecutors have since dropped Glover's initial charge of possession of marijuana and instead replaced it with a third count of battery on a first responder.

FDLE investigators also noted that Officer Cornn, who was seen hitting Glover, has been investigated internally for use of force before in 2016.

And lastly, there are several instances of FDLE investigators working to confirm that the Taser was used properly by Officer Jefferson.

Though it is documented that FDLE investigators went through the taser manufacturer—Axon—for an initial report, they chose not to get a comprehensive report done to avoid paying a $2,400 fee.

ABC Action News contacted the attorney Craig Laporte, who is listed as having represented Jefferson, Cornn, and McCain, for comment on these new details, and we're still waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, Glover said he's still fighting his charges in court and has started a GoFundMe after losing his job.

"Prior to this incident, I had a pretty decent job, one that I would consider one of the best ones that I've had. It really was a turnaround for me to be let go," he said.