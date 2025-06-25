Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lake Wales-bred Walter Clayton Jr. projected as first-round pick in NBA draft

Walter Clayton Jr.
Associated Press
Walter Clayton Jr.
Posted
and last updated

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales-bred hooper Walter Clayton Jr. is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft, according to ESPN.

"[Clayton's] draft range starts in the first round, with Orlando at the 25th pick, and he shouldn't fall past the 76ers at No. 35," said ESPN's national recruiting director Paul Biancardi.

Clayton played for Lake Wales High School's basketball team during his sophomore year, then transferred to Bartow High School for his junior and senior years.

He played college basketball for the Iona Gaels before transferring to the Florida Gators, where he earned Second-Team All-SEC honors after leading his team to the SEC championship game.

The first round of the draft is set to begin 8 p.m. Wednesday.

