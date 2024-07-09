More charges filed against Polk County man arrested last month for video voyeurism

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Three more victims have been identified, and more charges have been filed against a man arrested last month for video voyeurism in Polk County.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Domingo Rivera Velez, 43, was arrested on Wednesday, June 26, after he allegedly photographed a girl while she used the bathroom.

After Velez was arrested, PCSO detectives said they seized numerous electronic devices. After searching the electronics, detectives identified three more victims that were being recorded unknowingly.

According to PCSO, all three of the new victims are now adults, but one was 11 years old at the time of the recording.

Detectives are continuing to examine videos recorded at the south Lakeland Home Depot, where he worked. The PCSO said the video they are now looking at is a hidden camera pointed under the skirts and dresses of customers walking in the aisles.

Valez's new charges are Video Voyeurism of a Victim under 16 (F2), Video Voyeurism (2 counts, F3), Enhanced Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts, F3), and Production of Child Pornography (F2).

PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd told anyone who has had suspicious encounters with Rivera Velez to reach out to PCSO detectives at 863-298-6200.

