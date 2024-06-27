Polk County man arrested for video voyeurism of 15-year-old girl

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Winter Haven man after he allegedly secretly filmed a 15-year-old girl while she was using his bathroom.

PCSO said Domingo Rivera Velez, 43, was arrested on Wednesday, June 26, after he allegedly photographed a girl while she used the bathroom. The photos were discovered by another household member when they noticed pictures of an unknown woman on his phone.

Rivera Velez admitted to taking the photos on a digital watch left in the bathroom. When PCSO searched the home, they found additional photos and videos taken in other bathrooms, including videos taken at the Home Depot where he worked.

PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd told anyone who has had suspicious encounters with Rivera Velez to reach out to PCSO detectives at 863-298-6200.

