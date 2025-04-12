Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old boy from Lakeland

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Officials issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old boy out of Lakeland on April 11.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Isaiah McGraw was last seen in the 2800 block of Moonlight Cove Lane.
Officials said he was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue polo shirt, blue shorts, and white sneakers.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Isaiah McGraw contact Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966 or 911.
