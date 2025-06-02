Local groups push to open senior center in Lakeland as city pledged to help

POLK COUNTY, FLa. — Local organizations are working to fill the gap in senior services in Lakeland. Monday through Friday, you will find Charlie Burdette answering calls and helping aging adults navigate available resources.

“Seniors seem to need more help, especially since they don't seem to be fully aware of the services and resources available to them,” Burdette said.

He has been volunteering with the nonprofit Rath Senior Connections Center for 17 years. The organization provides seniors with resources and education, enabling them to age with independence and dignity. Their services range from helping with Medicare to giving a ride to the grocery store.

“Often, they have the need for transportation. That is a critical thing. Housing is another,” Burdette said.

Executive Director Dr. Rose Marie Lamm founded Rath two decades ago after learning that seniors were in great need of connecting with community services.

Operating within College Heights United Methodist Church, she said the group serves approximately 3,000 older adults each year. While the Rath Center is a framework for senior support in Lakeland, it’s not a full senior center.

“Loneliness and isolation can produce terrible consequences for our senior population. That is the basis for having a center where people can congregate, they can meet others. There will be programs,” said Lamm.

Rath is part of a collaborative effort among several organizations aimed at establishing a dedicated senior center in Lakeland.

In 2024, city officials agreed to contribute $100,000 if the group raises the matching funds. Now, Rath and its partners are working to raise money for a new Lakeland Senior Hub.

“It’s our hope that the Lakeland Senior Hub will alleviate a lot of the more serious situations and help people get the services they need more readily,” said Burdette.

You can find more information on how you can support the Lakeland Senior Hub here.