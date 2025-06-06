Lakeland police's Summer Trades Academy teaches teens in-demand trade skills

LAKELAND, Fla. — Students in Polk County are taking summer break to learn in demand, high paying trades.

Teah Howey, 17, knew that going to a traditional college after high school was not the route she wanted to take.

“My original plan was to be a physical therapist, but I realized school was very hard and stressful. I was like, I like physical labor anyway, so I think it would be pretty nice to learn a trade,” Howey said.

Lakeland summer trades camps

This summer, she’s learning a new set of skills that are in high demand... vocational trades.

“I can definitely do a lot of things in the house. If the plumbing goes wrong, I think I’d be able to fix it. If the lights go out, I can help,” Howey said.

Howey is one of 50 students participating in the Summer Trades Academy hosted by the Lakeland Police Department.

The free camp gives teens hands-on training from industry professionals in various trades, including plumbing, carpentry, welding, and roofing. Lt. Joe Parker, who is also a carpenter by trade, created the 10-day camp.

“Everyone’s complaining that they can't find qualified help. Well, we need to home grow our own workforce. Keep these kids out of trouble, guide them where they need to go, and then connect with them through their remaining high school summers, so that when they graduate, they can go to work for these companies,” said Parker.

Interest in the camp has grown since it launched four years ago. It’s part of a larger trend with more young people turning to trades, driven by competitive salaries and rising college costs. Enrollment in public trade schools jumped nearly 12% this year, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

“What he’s teaching them today, gets them prepared to start a job in plumbing right now and earn 15-20 bucks an hour,” said Parker.

It’s also an opportunity for teens to have positive interactions with law enforcement officers. As for Howey, it’s a head start on a successful career in carpentry.

"One of the workers, I asked him about having an internship. He said that the company he works for is hiring soon. I’m really hoping once the trade camp is over, I can apply,” Howey said.

A similar camp sponsored by the Polk County Sheriff's office is also being held in Winter Haven.