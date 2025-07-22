Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

1 dead after fatal car crash in Polk County: PCSO

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Polk County fatal crash map
Posted

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies are on the scene of a fatal car crash at Powerline Road and Snell Creek Road.

PCSO said units were dispatched shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Polk County fatal crash map

Deputies report preliminary information indicates two vehicles were involved and one person is deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Irena Green, who spent seven days in the Hillsborough County Jail over what started out as HOA violations involving her lawn, is now facing foreclosure. But she's not the only homeowner.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.