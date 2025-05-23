Watch Now
Lakeland man arrested for setting house on fire while roommates were in bed

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland man was arrested after deputies say he set a house on fire while his roommates were in bed.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is being charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and arson.

They added that he has an extensive criminal history, including a murder he committed in 1986, for which he served 17 years in prison.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more details about the incident during a press conference today at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.



