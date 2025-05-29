Haines City High School teacher arrested for possession of meth in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police said a Haines City High School teacher was arrested for possession of methamphetamine while at a Winter Haven park after hours on Tuesday night.

On May 27, around 10 p.m., police said patrol officers found Christopher Olson, 54, parked inside a red Toyota Prius. When officers asked what he was doing in the park after hours, since he wasn't allowed to be there, Olson said he pulled over to use his phone because he didn't want to text and drive.

According to police, Olson also told the officers he was smoking something his friends had given him. The officers examined the pipe Olson was smoking from and tested the contents. The test was positive for methamphetamine.

Officers searched the car and found a vial with a white crystal-like substance, a container, and two other pipes inside a black bag. All items found tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police arrested and charged Olson with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olson was a World History teacher at Haines City High School.