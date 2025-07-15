Power lines fall while crews battle 2-alarm fire in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire that caused power lines to fall in Haines City early Tuesday morning.

Officials said crews from the Haines City Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. at 220 7th Street North.

While working to extinguish the fire, officials said the structure "flashed" and power lines fell, forcing firefighters to retreat to a safe area. They then resumed their efforts and contained the fire, eventually extinguishing it and preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The building was unoccupied, and no one was injured during the incident. The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

North Railroad Avenue is currently closed between Cedar Street and Ash Street as the building is investigated. Residents should avoid the area.