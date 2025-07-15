Road reopens after pedestrian is killed by train in Polk County

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed by a CSX train in Auburndale early Tuesday morning, according to deputies.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. The train was stopped due to the investigation, which initially shut down Recker Highway at Derby Avenue.
The road is now reopened. There are no other details available at this time.
Many people came together Sunday evening to pay their respects to Sayfollah Musallet, a 20-year-old who was killed while visiting family members overseas.
