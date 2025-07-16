FDOT project will ease traffic delays caused by railroad on Hillsborough-Polk County line

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Trains pass through the railroad at the intersection of County Line Road and US 92 at least eight times a day, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. That’s the reason Tim Hibbs comes into work at 530 a.m. to avoid getting held up by a train. He manages a gate and fence company nearby.

“That’s what I do every morning, is get in here ahead of everything but it still doesn’t alleviate in the afternoon,” Hibbs said.

County Line Road serves as a dividing line between Plant City in Hillsborough County and Lakeland in Polk County. Hibbs said he still manages to get caught at the train tracks almost every day during evening rush hour, when he is heading home.

“For me personally, a lot of times I get caught one time coming in, I get caught one time going out, because I commute between here and Brandon,” said Hibbs.

These multiple train crossings occur daily, leading to traffic delays. The railroad crossing also sees significant truck traffic, because it is situated along a major route for warehouses.

FDOT is now working to improve traffic flow at the intersection by raising the roads above the railroad.

“Since we’ve been going out there and advertising this project, we’ve been getting a lot of people agreeing that something needs to be done. So that’s what we are here to do. We are here to try to make sure we’re giving all different options and concepts to make sure we figure out this problem,” said Adam Rose, FDOT Project Manager.

FDOT has proposed three concepts. One is elevating the entire intersection of both County Line Road and US 92. Alternatives two and three are similar, where the bridge would go over US 92 on County Line, but a quadrant would go either to the northwest or northeast and connect down to US 92.

FDOT will hold a virtual public meetingon July 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss these changes and get feedback.

"It would probably take care of a lot of problems, but how long will it take to do?” Hibbs said.

The project is in the Development and Environment Study phase. Details can be viewed on the project website, where you can also leave comments. The study is expected to receive its final approval by summer 2026.