Florida man arrested for stabbing wife over 20 times in Polk County: Police

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man was arrested after police said he repeatedly stabbed his wife early Tuesday morning.

The Lakeland Police Department said Deljie Tyson, 50, called 911 around 6:32 a.m. to report that he stabbed his wife, Sandra Green, 46, during an altercation in a home on North Fork Drive.

Tyson allegedly claimed that Green was "acting erratic." When officers arrived at the home, they found Green, who had been stabbed in her upper body multiple times, on the kitchen floor.

They said that they also found two knives and a handgun nearby in the kitchen, but it didn't appear that the gun was fired during the incident. Tyson was also stabbed in his arm and had a small cut on his finger.

Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived in an attempt to save Green's life at the scene, but she died a short time after being taken to Lakeland Regional Health. During treatment, officials said they found that Green had been stabbed over 20 times.

Tyson was also taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he was treated for a minor injury before being taken into custody.

Officials said that based on the evidence they gathered, they were able to arrest Tyson and charge him with second-degree murder with a weapon. He retained legal counsel and refused to speak about the details of the incident with detectives.