Florida drug trafficking suspect flees arrest, crashes into deputies and bystanders: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting after a drug trafficking suspect fled from arrest, crashed into deputies and bystanders.

PCSO said deputies were attempting to arrest a man who allegedly had a drug trafficking amount of methamphetamine at a Sunoco at 1502 Recker Hwy in Winter Haven around 2:45 p.m.

The man, identified as Tonyo Evans,39, of Eagle Lake, attempted to escape the arrest and hit multiple deputy vehicles while he fled and injured one deputy.

PCSO said one deputy fired several shots at Evans and hit his vehicle.

Evans continued to flee, and he sideswiped a vehicle on North Lake Shipp Drive. PCSO said two people in the car that were hit were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSO said they were able to arrest the suspect near North Lake Shipp Drive shortly after the crash.

Suspect sideswiped car

The state attorney will review the incident per standard protocol with a deputy-involved shooting. PCSO will also conduct an internal review of the incident.

Evans faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and trafficking in methamphetamine.