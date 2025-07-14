Major expansion in the works for Winter Haven’s food hall Bowen Yard

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven’s food scene is expanding to keep up with the rapid growth of the area.

You can often find Mya Asbury grabbing a bite to eat at Bowen Yard during her lunch break.

“We come to SoCe a lot for lunch, it’s close to work. Then Lake House Kitchen because it’s quick and it’s good,” said Asbury.

The outdoor food hall opened last year in downtown Winter Haven and features six dining options. Asbury said the variety has made Bowen Yard popular.

“A lot of my friends come here and family. A lot of people know about it. Right in downtown is the perfect location and it’s a great spot,” said Asbury.

For Bartow native Maritza Macedo, it's the ambiance that keeps her coming back.

“I like the atmosphere. It’s pretty chill out here, very quiet. I feel like nowadays most restaurants or eateries are pretty loud. So I enjoy the peace and quiet here,” Macedo said.

A major expansion is now in the works that will nearly double Bowen Yard’s footprint. Census data shows that Winter Haven is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and developers are seizing the opportunity to revitalize downtown.

“We are experiencing our opportunity now to redevelop our downtown. We have a lot of really good local developers and investors who have the same motivation to make downtown Winter Haven as good as it can be,” said Eric Labbe, Winter Haven's Director of Economic Opportunity and Community Investment.

A local developer announced there are four commercial buildings available across the street that will join the food hall. Bowen Yard West will bring diverse food, retail and lifestyle services. Asbury has some ideas of what she'd like to see.

“Cute boutiques and clothing for girls my age because I like to shop. There are a few places down here but I think that would really catch the attention of people my age, other than restaurants,” said Asbury.

The large drainage pond which separates the current site and new site will be transformed into a park with the addition of trees, lighting, and pedestrian walkways.

“Give people a reason to come downtown. It opens up opportunities for small businesses for local entrepreneurs to be able to peddle their goods and services,” Labbe said.

Construction is expected to be completed by next spring.