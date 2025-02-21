Charge against Florida woman over alleged threat to BlueCross has been dropped

LAKELAND, Fla — A Lakeland woman who was arrested for allegedly making threats to the Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance company had her charge dropped by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Lakeland Police said Briana Boston, 42, because of a denied medical insurance claim. During the call, which was recorded, Boston said, "Delay, deny, depose. You people are next."

"Delay, deny, depose" were reportedly found on shell casings found at the scene of the deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare's CEO in Manhattan, which happened around a week before this shooting.

Law enforcement went to Boston's home and asked her if she used the phrase "Delay, deny, depose" on a phone call with the insurance company. Investigators said she acknowledged saying the phrase and apologized.

Boston told law enforcement she used the words "because it's what is in the news right now."