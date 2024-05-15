Boyfriend of Florida woman who went missing in 2023 arrested for accessing her finances

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The boyfriend of a 38-year-old Florida woman who went missing in 2023 was arrested on Tuesday for accessing her finances, according to police.

The Auburndale Police Department said Russell Anthony Carroll was charged with grand theft and unlawful use of personal identification information after they determined he was redirecting money from girlfriend Tonya Whipp's accounts to his own. Carroll was previously arrested for attempted murder but was released from jail in January 2023.

Police added that no charges have been filed relating to Whipp's disappearance, and the investigation into her whereabouts is ongoing.

Whipp, who was last seen in the Auburndale area, was reported missing on June 29, 2023. A search party was held that July, but efforts would prove fruitless when no leads were uncovered.

Donna Martin, one of Whipp's sisters, said when Whipp went missing, a number of things didn’t add up. She left behind her car and her beloved dog. She also stopped responding to her siblings' messages and calls.

If you have any information on Whipp's whereabouts, contact Detective Chris Wall at 863-965-5555 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $4,000 cash reward.