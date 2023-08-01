Missing Florida woman last seen over 2 months ago is now considered endangered

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A missing Florida woman who was last seen over two months ago is now considered endangered, according to the Auburndale Police Department (APD).

APD said the last known contact with 38-year-old Tonya Lee Whipp was via phone/social media between May 28 to June 1 of this year. Whipp was last seen in the Auburndale area.

Whipp was reported missing on June 29. She is white, approximately 5'7", with light brown hair.

A search party was held in Auburndale last month to help find her, but it did not uncover any new leads.

"We don't know where she's at. Every day that passes by it makes it even harder because it's another day that's passed and another day that we haven't found her," Donna Martin, Tonya Whipp's sister, told ABC Action News last month.

If you have any information on Whipp's whereabouts, contact Detective Chris Wall or Detective Kevin Seymour at 863-965-5555 or by email at CWall@Auburndalefl.com or kseymour@auburndalefl.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering $3,000, and a private anonymous donor is offering $1,000 for information on Whipp's whereabouts.