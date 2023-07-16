Watch Now
Search party underway for missing woman last seen over 1 month ago

Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 12:53:27-04

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A search party began Sunday morning to help find a woman who has been missing for over a month.

People were asked to search for clues in finding 39-year-old Tonya Lee Whipp at 1002 Lake Ariana Blvd. in Auburndale, Florida, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The last known contact with Whipp was from May 28 to June 1 of this year. Whipp was last seen in the Auburndale area.

Whipp was reported missing on June 29. She is white, approximately 5’7”, with light brown hair.

If you have any information on Whipp's whereabouts, contact Detective Chris Wall at 863-965-5555 or CWall@Auburndalefl.com.

