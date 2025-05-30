Auburndale Public Utilities official arrested on animal cruelty charges

POLK COUNTY, Fla — An Auburndale public utilities official was arrested on alleged animal cruelty charges.

The Polk County Sheriff (PCSO) said they arrested Bradford Thomas, 37 on Tuesday on charges of animal cruelty for neglecting the care of his dogs.

PSCO said the Auburndale Police Department contacted them for a report that a dog was starving and in poor condition at a residence on Diamond Ridge Drive in Auburndale.

PCSO Animal Cruelty investigators went to the home and found two dogs, a Great Dane (Stella) and a Terrier mix (Bella).

PCSO said the officers found Stella had abrasions, scabs, and was covered with bugs, and they also discovered that the dog had not been to the vet since 2000. The other dog Bella was covered with fleas and was suffering from a condition known as "bumblefoot" on all four paws.

Both dogs were voluntarily surrendered to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the PCSO’s Animal Control facility for treatment.

Thomas is the Public Utilities Director for the City of Auburndale.

"It is incomprehensible that someone in his capacity as a senior manager in a reputable and responsible local government would do something like this—starving and causing such pain for an innocent animal," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Thomas was booked into Polk County Jail and was charged with animal cruelty and felony aggravated animal cruelty.