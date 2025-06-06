Alligator Alley Trail is back open in Polk County after being closed for hurricane damage

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A well-known alligator nature trail in Polk County is back open after being closed for months.

Polk County said the Alligator Alley Trail at Circle B Bar Reserve is back open to the public as of June 4.

The trail had been closed to visitors after being damaged during Hurricane Milton in October.

The County said that while the trail is back open, it typically closes in the summer due to alligator mating season. Gators will use the trail to build nests and they can become aggressive during that time.