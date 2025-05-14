Watch Now
4, including 3 teens, charged with murder after double homicide in Polk County

2 people found dead after car crashed into a house in Lakeland
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Posted

LAKELAND, Fla. — Four people, including three teenagers, were arrested after a man who was shot in the chest crashed into a house and ran over another man in Lakeland on Monday.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 18-year-old Anthony Scott Roush, 23-year-old Kristian Xavier Guzman, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are all facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Deputies said first responders went to an apartment on Pirates Way around 1:30 p.m. when they received a report of the white Mercedes that crashed into the home in the Secret Cove neighborhood. When rescue crews were helping 19-year-old Davin Boutwell, who was in the car, they noticed he had been shot in the chest.

Car into house 3.jpg

PCSO said they then found a second person, Nathaniel Jones, 38, on an electric bike under the car.

During an investigation, PCSO said they learned that Boutwell drove to Secret Cove to conduct a drug deal. The 17-year-old suspect met Boutwell and shot him while the 15-year-old suspect and Roush waited nearby. Isabella Brooke Farley, 21, Jessica M. Chambers, 19 and Guzman all stayed in a silver Nissan Altima used as a getaway car, along with Guzman's two children, 4 and 6.

After he was shot, Boutwell sped away in the Mercedes, striking Jones before crashing into a home on Pirates Way. Both were dead by the time first responders arrived.

Judd said they are trying to charge the 15-year-old and the 17-year-old suspects as adults. Farley and Chambers are also facing charges, including accessory after the fact to a capitol felony and false information to law enforcement in a felony investigation.


