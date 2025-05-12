Watch Now
2 people found dead after car crashed into a house in Lakeland: PCSO

Polk County Sheriff's Office
LAKELAND, Fla — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car crashed into a house in Lakeland on Monday.

Polk County Sheriff (PCSO) said the vehicle crashed into the home at Pirates Way.

PCSO confirmed two people were found dead.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd plans to provide an update on the incident at 5 p.m. on Monday.


