142-year-old First Missionary Baptist Church of Winter Haven receives historical marker

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One of the oldest churches in Winter Haven is being recognized for its historical significance.

In 1881, five families, many of them former slaves, held the very first church service under an oak tree.

“We were one of the first churches or organized religions that were actually established. What was amazing is that it was established under the name of First African Baptist church, so they actually made a connection to their own history and heritage,” said Rev. Clifton Dollison, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church.

It would be another 30 years until the City of Winter Haven would become incorporated, making this one of the oldest churches in the area.

In 1890, the first sanctuary was built, and the name would later be changed to First Missionary Baptist Church of Winter Haven.

"We wanted the city to know that our church was a significant ministry in this area and has been for over 100 plus years,” said Dollison.

Sunday, members of the congregation and the Mayor of Winter Haven unveiled a historical marker recognizing First Missionary Baptist Church’s contribution to history.

“My father was a deacon and a part of the building of the old sanctuary, of which his name is on the cornerstone, which this historic maker stands in front of. I’m so proud to be the person that led the building of the new sanctuary,” said Nathaniel Birdsong, mayor of Winter Haven.

Dollison said throughout the years, First Baptist has collaborated with city officials to address issues like homelessness, mental health, and affordable housing.

“We fought for affordable housing because we said 4,000 children in Polk County were homeless. We asked our officials, 'What are you going to do about it?' Part of that effort now you see this unit coming up. It will be open at the end of March,” said Dollison.

He said the historical marker will ensure future generations will know the church's contributions for decades to come.

“That the story is told and that we will never be denied. This marker will be a standing reminder that this church has been here,” said Dollison.