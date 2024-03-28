1 dead, 1 seriously injured after early morning crash in Polk County

POINCIANA, Fla. — One person died, and another was seriously injured after a crash in Polk County early Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived around 6:12 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Parkway and Lake Marion Creek Road in Poinciana. There, they found 42-year-old Vilmarie Munet, who had passed away in her vehicle.

The driver of a second vehicle, Jose Cirilo Martinez-Hernandez, 54, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

During an investigation, deputies said they found Munet was driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry west on Cypress Parkway when she crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. Martinez-Hernandez, who was driving a gray 2011 Toyota Camry east, swerved to avoid her, but the two vehicles still collided.

Deputies added that neither driver was wearing a seat belt. Cypress Parkway was closed for about four hours while they investigated.