Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after early morning crash in Polk County

Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.
Polk County crash
Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 10:35:40-04

POINCIANA, Fla. — One person died, and another was seriously injured after a crash in Polk County early Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived around 6:12 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Parkway and Lake Marion Creek Road in Poinciana. There, they found 42-year-old Vilmarie Munet, who had passed away in her vehicle.

The driver of a second vehicle, Jose Cirilo Martinez-Hernandez, 54, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

During an investigation, deputies said they found Munet was driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry west on Cypress Parkway when she crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. Martinez-Hernandez, who was driving a gray 2011 Toyota Camry east, swerved to avoid her, but the two vehicles still collided.

Deputies added that neither driver was wearing a seat belt. Cypress Parkway was closed for about four hours while they investigated.

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.