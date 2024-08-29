Watch Now
Woman shot, killed in Pinellas Park, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Pinellas Park Thursday morning.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of 58th Street North around 9:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the man and woman. Police said the woman died from her injuries.

Detectives are still on the scene, completing a homicide investigation. They said the shooter has been detained and there is no active threat to the public.

